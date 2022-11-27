LIVE UPDATES: Canada takes on Croatia in 2022 World Cup
Supporters cheer before the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Share:
Published Sunday, November 27, 2022 10:55AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 27, 2022 10:57AM EST
Follow along here for live updates as Canada competes in a do-or-die match against Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar.
10:55
Viewing parties are underway around the GTA as the match gets set to start. Here’s a list of where people are watching live.