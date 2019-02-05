

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Additional victim impact statements will be heard Tuesday at the sentencing hearing for serial killer Bruce McArthur.

On the first day of the three-day hearing, gruesome details of McArthur’s murders were revealed, including information about disturbing photographs the 67-year-old landscaper took of his victims after killing them.

Crown attorney Michael Cantlon also outlined the lengthy investigation that led to the January 2018 arrest of McArthur, who has now pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

In an agreed statement of facts read out in court on Monday, Cantlon said McArthur killed his victims with ligature strangulation.

The device used to kill the victims was a metal bar with a rope attached to it.

The murders, Cantlon said, were planned and deliberate” and produced “uniformity in the way they were executed.”

McArthur, who dismembered his victims and hid their bodies in large garden planters on a property in Leaside, also “moved or mixed” the body parts after they had already decomposed and skeletonized, the court heard.

The victims, who were killed between 2010 and 2017, shared commonalities including physical appearance and social marginalization, Cantlon noted.

“Most sported facial hair and/ or a beard. Six of the victims were immigrants, and of South Asian or Middle Eastern decent,” Cantlon said.

“Most of the deceased had traits that made victimization more likely or harder to detect. Some were forced to live parts of their life in secret because of their orientation. Some lacked stable housing. There is evidence that Mr. McArthur sought out and exploited these vulnerabilities to continue his crimes undetected.”

On Monday, a number of friends and family members of McArthur’s victims described the trauma they have faced following the horrific murders and more victim impact statements are expected to be submitted to the court on Tuesday.