

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Warning: Some of the details presented in court may be disturbing to readers.

Serial Killer Bruce McArthur tried to delete a number of gruesome photos of his deceased victims that were stored on his electronic devices prior to his arrest in January 2018, a court heard Monday.

During the first day of McArthur’s sentencing hearing on Monday, Crown attorney Michael Cantlon began to detail the prosecution’s case against McArthur, who pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of eight men last week.

In the agreed statement of facts read aloud in court, Cantlon outlined some of the evidence covertly collected from McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment, including electronic devices containing a number of photos of McArthur’s victims.

In some of the photos, some of his deceased victims are seen naked and staged with rope around their necks.

Police said that McArthur tried to remove the photos but they were later recovered through forensic analysis.

McArthur was arrested on Jan. 18, 2018.

The remains of all eight victims were found inside large planters and in a ravine behind a property in Leaside where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

Relatives of some of the victims were in court for the sentencing hearing.

The proceedings are expected to last three days.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.