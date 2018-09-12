

Hundreds of voters lined up outside Queen's Park to watch the Ford government introduce a new bill today in the Ontario legislature and invoke the notwithstanding clause, in its second attempt to cut Toronto city council.

Some came with homemade signs calling Ford's decision undemocratic. A couple of men came with a three meter-tall banner depicting Doug Ford as Benito Mussolini.

“He's a fascist, he is a dictator,” Brian Young said while holding the banner. He added he had a similar banner commissioned for the late Rob Ford.

Justice Edward Belobaba found the first attempt, known as Bill 5 or the Better Local Government Act, was unconstitutional and “crossed the line.” In a written decision issued Monday, the justice ruled that the bill violated Toronto candidates’ and voters’ charter right to freedom of expression because it nearly halved the size of council and was executed in the middle of a campaign.

The ruling restored the number of wards in Toronto to 47, from the 25 legislated by the province.

In response, Ford revealed he would invoke the notwithstanding clause, meant to override sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, for the first time in the province’s history. The move would allow the government to bypass the court ruling and introduce new legislation to cut the size of council back down to 25 seats.

“I have a great deal of respect for our judicial system but lawmaking power is given by the people… We are taking a stand,” Ford said Monday.

People waiting to attend Question Period on Wednesday had a different view.

“I have a court of law I can go to. That’s the only thing that stands in between me and my government or anyone else who is trying to do me wrong,” Sharon Howarth said while standing in line. “That court said what he is trying to do goes against me.”

The legislature has been recalled today to deal with the matter.

Legislative security told CP24 the galleries inside the legislature will likely be at capacity.

Following question period on morning, the new bill is expected to be introduced sometime after 3 p.m.

It remains unclear whether the bill will contain a new nomination deadline, though Mayor John Tory did tell reporters on Wednesday morning that he is “optimistic” that will be the case.

Nominations for council candidates were supposed to close for the 25-ward election on Friday but candidates have not been able to register since Monday’s court decision, according to the city clerk. As a result, numerous incumbent councillors have not yet registered and could conceivably be left on the sidelines if the bill is passed after Friday and the deadline is not extended.

“I am very optimistic and hopeful based on everything that I have heard that when the bill is introduced today it will contain some sort of provision that will actually remedy this problem with nominations because I think it is not fair to people who thought one system might be in place and didn’t get their papers filed ,” Tory said. “We will see what the bill will say but I am optimistic it will contain a provision that will cure that problem.”

Ford has said he is continuing with the legislation because city council at its current size is “dysfunctional” and shrinking would save $25 million per term.

His opponents say he is doing this as a means to punish councillors he disagreed with when he was a councillor himself between 2010 and 2014.

Opposition Leader Andrea Horwarth has promised to delay the passing of the bill for as long as possible.

“You’re not the king of Ontario, Mr. Ford,” she said.

Tory and several current councillors have also voiced their opposition to the council cut and the use of the notwithstanding clause.