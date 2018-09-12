

QUEEN'S PARK - Ontario's municipal affairs minister says Toronto will have clarity on nomination deadlines when they introduce new legislation to cut the size of council and invoke the notwithstanding clause on Wednesday, after a raucous question period where people in the public gallery were hauled away in handcuffs.

Steve Clark says that he is aware the City of Toronto’s clerk's office has stopped accepting nominationsfrom candidates who hope to run for council. The deadline, under the 25-ward model that was scrapped by a judge on Monday, was this Friday.

“We have been working with the clerk's office when Bill 5 was before the house to ensure that we would have an effective Oct. 22 election under the new format. We are going to work under those lines,” he said.

Attorney General Caroline Mulroney said invoking the notwithstanding clause was necessary to ensure the election took place because time is of the essence.”

“We have decided to use a legal tool that is available to the legislature, so we are using that tool to ensure that the people of Toronto have the rules and the clarity that they need for this election.”

She brushed aside the fact that her father, former prime minister Brian Mulroney, has long opposed the fact that governments can use the notwithstanding clause to outflank the charter and pass unconstitutional legislation.

“He was opposed to the notwithstanding clause when it was introduced but he recognizes and said yesterday that it is a legal tool that legislatures can use.”

Justice Edward Belobaba found the Ford government's first attempt, known as Bill 5 or the Better Local Government Act, was unconstitutional and “crossed the line.”

In a written decision issued Monday, the justice ruled that the bill violated Toronto candidates’ and voters’ charter right to freedom of expression because it nearly halved the size of council and was executed in the middle of a campaign.

The ruling restored the number of wards in Toronto to 47, from the 25 legislated by the province.

In response, Ford revealed he would invoke the notwithstanding clause, meant to override sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, for the first time in the province’s history. The notwithstanding clause allows the government to bypass the court ruling and introduce new legislation to cut the size of council back down to 25 seats in time for Oct. 22.

The Ford government is also appealing Justice Belobaba's decision, Mulroney said, saying it will make its way through the courts.

She said that she felt the original case was “wrongly decided.”

Earlier Wednesday, during Question Period, people in the public gallery started shouting and coughing, grinding the proceedings to a halt and forcing the government side of the bench to walk out. Legislative guards eventually had to drag out and handcuff several protesters.

Ten minutes in, several dozen people in the gallery began coughing in unison, and then started shouting at the government side of the house.

“Save our democracy, we are the people,” one man yelled.

The Sergeant-at-arms then approached the public galleries and told everyone inside that they must leave on the order of Speaker Ted Arnott.

All but four complied.

The resisters were taken one by one in handcuffs and escorted out of the chamber.

One elderly woman sitting in the west public gallery sat down and refused to get up as two legislative guards tried to convince her to leave on her own accord.

She was eventually escorted out by the guards.

“I am 77-and-a-half years-old and I hate the destruction of democracy in this province,” she yelled and she was taken out.

About 20 minutes later, with most of the public gallery forcibly cleared, the government returned.

“Why are people being taken out of the chamber in handcuffs so that he can get his way,” NDP leader Andrea Horwath said.

Ford replied that voters put him in office to make changes to the City of Toronto.

“I will remind the leader of the opposition that we were elected on making sure we fix this city,” he said, adding that the NDP only opposes the move to cut council to support the “paid activists" at city hall.

The Liberals then suggested they would offer a “reasoned amendment” to the bill, prompting Premier Ford to call them the “minivan party,” referring to the fact that all seven of their elected members could fit inside a family minivan.

“It is a shame that our premier is such a petty, vindictive human being whose focus is on himself and his own quest to show those folks in Toronto that he is the boss of them, give me a break,” Horwath said outside the chamber.

She said the removal of people in the legislature’s public gallery was disgraceful.

“Literally you had grandmas and grandpas get dragged out of the gallery in handcuffs.”

She said the NDP may have arranged for people to receive passes to attend question period but said she did not organize their dissent.

“We are happy to provide anybody a pass to attend the gallery, did we take on the organizing of this? Absolutely not. But I am proud that people believe they have a right to come into this chamber and show their displeasure.”

“I have a court of law I can go to. That’s the only thing that stands in between me and my government oranyone else who is trying to do me wrong,” Sharon Howarth said while standing in line to enter the public gallery.

“That court said what he is trying to do goes against me.”

It remains unclear whether the bill will contain a new nomination deadline, though Mayor John Tory did tell reporters on Wednesday morning that he is “optimistic” that will be the case. Nominations for council candidates were supposed to close for the 25-ward election on Friday but candidates have not been able to register since Monday’s court decision, according to the city clerk.

As a result, numerous incumbent councillors have not yet registered and could conceivably be left on the sidelines if the bill is passed after Friday and the deadline is not extended.

“I am very optimistic and hopeful based on everything that I have heard that when the bill is introduced today it will contain some sort of provision that will actually remedy this problem with nominations because I think it is not fair to people who thought one system might be in place and didn’t get their papers filed ,” Tory said. “We will see what the bill will say but I am optimistic it will contain a provision that will cure that problem.”

Clark indicated after question period that the new bill would remedy this issue.

Ford has said he is continuing with the legislation because city council at its current size is “dysfunctional” and shrinking would save $25 million per term.

His opponents say he is doing this as a means to punish councillors he disagreed with when he was a councillor himself between 2010 and 2014.

Opposition Leader Andrea Horwarth has promised to delay the passing of the bill for as long as possible.

Liberal interim leader John Fraser said Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause now means he will use it again.

“Reasonable people will look at what the premier is saying and think ‘he’s using it now, when will he use it again?’

“There is a reason we have courts and the Charter of Rights, it is to create that balance, to ensure that the individual rights and civil liberties of every person who lives in this province and Canada are respected when we make laws,” he said.

Tory and several current councillors have also voiced their opposition to the council cut and the use of the notwithstanding clause.