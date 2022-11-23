LIVE UPDATES: GTA watches Canada’s first World Cup match in 36 years
Published Wednesday, November 23, 2022 1:08PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 23, 2022 1:09PM EST
Canada’s men’s national soccer team is set to face off against powerhouse Belgium, ranked number two in the world, at 2 p.m. in the first World Cup game for Canada in almost 40 years.
12:30 p.m.
Canadian players exit team bus and enter stadium in Doha, Qatar ahead of their match.
12:00 p.m.
Fans in Qatar ready cheer on team Canada as they take on Belgium.