Canada’s men’s national soccer team is set to face off against powerhouse Belgium, ranked number two in the world, at 2 p.m. in the first World Cup game for Canada in almost 40 years.

Follow CP24.com for live game updates, scores and more.

12:30 p.m.

Canadian players exit team bus and enter stadium in Doha, Qatar ahead of their match.

12:00 p.m.

Fans in Qatar ready cheer on team Canada as they take on Belgium.