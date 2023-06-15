The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race are squaring off in a debate hosted by CP24 tonight, with election day now less than two weeks away.

The debate is being moderated by CP24’s Leena Latafat and NEWSTALK 1010’s John Moore and gets underway at 7 p.m.

6:15 p.m.

Good evening and welcome to our live blog for CP24’s Toronto mayoral debate. You can follow along here for live updates. The debate is set to start at 7 p.m., but there is already an atmosphere of excitement outside 299 Queen St. W. as the candidates arrive.

Here is everything else you need to know:

WHERE TO WATCH

The debate will air live at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on CP24.com, the CP24 app and CP24’s YouTube page.

It will also be available on iHeartRadio Canada’s NEWSTALK 1010.

WHO WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE

The candidates invited are Olivia Chow, Josh Matlow, Mark Saunders, Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Mitzie Hunter and Anthony Furey. Notably, it will be the first major debate attended by Furey following his recent rise in the polls. Furey was previously not invited to a number of other debates but is now in a tie for fourth place, according to a Liaison Strategies poll that was released on Monday.

WHAT CAN VIEWERS EXPECT

The candidates are likely to continue to attack frontrunner Olivia Chow, who has had a double digit lead throughout the campaign.

Last week, Saunders even issued a press release imploring on voters and other candidates to work together to “STOP Olivia Chow.

“A vote for any other candidate is a vote for Chow,” he said at the time.

Some of the topics expected to be covered tonight include housing, affordability, public safety, and traffic congestion.

But you can bet that a number of candidates will also likely continue to question Chow on whether she would raise property taxes above the rate of inflation, as they have in a number of recent debates.

Chow for her part has said that she supports a “moderate” tax increase but has so far refused to attach a number to that.

“What we need to do is not to pick a number because we don't know how much the federal and provincial government is going to provide for us, we don't know what the inflation is going to be next year in March,” Chow said during a debate last month. “So to just pick a number I don't think that is a fair way to do it.”

WHAT IS THE FORMAT

The candidates will be fielding questions from both the moderators and Toronto voters on the key issues in the campaign.

If you want to get a primer ahead of time you can use CP24’s PROMISE TRACKER to look up where each of the seven candidates stands on all of the major issues.

WHAT DO THE POLLS SAY

It depends which poll you are looking at. Mainstreet Research released a survey on Monday which showed that Chow has a 16-point lead among decided voters with 32.6 per cent support, compared to 17 per cent for Bailão. But the Liaison Strategies poll released on Monday gave Chow a narrower 10-point-lead with Matlow and Saunders tied for second with the support of 16 per cent of decided voters. Bailão was in fourth, with the support of 11 per cent of decided voters.

A large number of voters do remain undecided – 18 per cent according to the latest Mainstreet Research poll – so it remains to be seen what impact that will have on the final weeks of the race.

“I have seen saying that for a long time that I thought the undecided vote was a not Chow vote and I am not so sure about that premise anymore. As the undecided portion continues to lower, Olivia Chow is holding her numbers,” Mainstreet Research President Quito Maggi told CP24 on Wednesday. “As we come into the last couple weeks where everybody is paying attention maybe the polls change. But it is really hard to imagine anyone catching Olivia Chow at this point.”