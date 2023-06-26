It’s election day in Toronto.

The polls opened at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 8 p.m.

Most polls have identified Olivia Chow as the frontrunner but Ana Bailão appears to have cut into her lead, following an endorsement from former mayor John Tory.

Follow along here for LIVE updates throughout the day as Toronto votes.

6 p.m.

Voters in Toronto have two hours left to cast their vote in the city's mayoral byelection.

However, the city says voting hours have been extended at four locations due to weather interruptions:

West Hill Apartments, 4175 Lawrence Ave. E., Assembly Room (Ward 24 – Sub 37) will remain open until 8:15 p.m.

Sacred Heart Catholic School, 75 Hupfield Trl., Gym (Ward 25, Sub 8) will remain open until 8:15 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas, 636 Glenholme Ave., Gym (Ward 12 – Sub 3) will remain open until 8:20 p.m.

The Briton House, 700 Mount Pleasant Rd., Resident Entrance (Ward 12 – Sub 6) will remain open until 9 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 President Marvin Alfred tells CP24.com that this election is a “change election” and an important one when it comes to the future of public transit in the city.

“We are looking for a leader who champions to the province and the federal government the importance of getting resources into transit,” he said. “I am not talking about capital projects, where the premier and other levels of government are cutting ribbons, I am talking about sustainable funding that can contribute to a better and a safer work environment for transit workers and the riding public.”

3:30 p.m.

With hours left until the polls close, Toronto’s leading mayoral candidates are continuing to push for votes. Olivia Chow started out the day speaking with Torontonians at Scarborough Town Centre and then travelled downtown for an appearance at Kensington Market. Ana Bailao, meanwhile, spent the morning rush handing out flyers at Dufferin Station while Mark Saunders took to Twitter to release a new jingle.

“On the ballot he is #84, vote for him and get so much more,” a man strumming a guitar sings.

Because I have the best supporters, the Mark Saunders #84 jingle is now in your head. pic.twitter.com/ghz0uP2uqy — Mark Saunders (@marksaunders_TO) June 25, 2023

3 p.m.

The City of Toronto says that a tabulator at a polling station at Stanley Public School in Humber River-Black Creek briefly stopped working this morning. A spokesperson says that staff “immediately followed procedure and used the auxiliary slot in the ballot stand that temporarily hold ballots if the tabulator ceases to function. There was no impact to voting as a result.

“Once the tabulator becomes operational again, the ward centre supervisor oversees the ballots being fed into the tabulator. At no time was the voting process disrupted and votes were still being accepted,” the spokesperson said.

1:50 p.m.

Toronto is getting help from other municipalities as it stages what has been described as the biggest byelection in Canadian history. A spokesperson for the city tells CP24 that municipal clerks from across the province reached out with “kind offers of support” as the city worked to fill the 15,000 positions necessary to put on an election at this scale. The spokesperson says that there will be 98 staff from 16 different municipalities filling various election day positions, including staff from Ottawa, Mississauga, Oakville, Guelph and Cambridge.

1:30 p.m.

CP24 will have wall-to-wall coverage of the election, beginning at 7 p.m. For more information about how to watch the special and where to go for LIVE results follow this link.

1 p.m.

If you are still trying to figure out who to vote for, you can use the CP24.com PROMISE TRACKER to get a sense of where the seven leading candidates stand on the issues.

12:45 p.m.

Two locations experienced brief power outages Thursday after a thunderstorm rolled across the city.

At Gower Park Place, in Ward 20, and Dawes Road Library Branch, in Ward 19, power was lost briefly and returned within seconds. Elections Toronto told CTV News the disruptions did not impact anyone's voting.

11:30 a.m.

Josh Matow has cast his ballot for mayor at a church in midtown Toronto. Matlow was joined by his wife and daughter.

“I feel so proud of the positive, ethical and ideas-driven campaign that we have run over the past 12 weeks,” he told a pool camera afterwards. “We have led this campaign with ideas that would fix our city, that would make Toronto more liveable, safe and affordable. So I am really proud of the job we have done and I am very optimistic because I am hearing from people on the ground, in our communities that regardless of polls and pundits, that they believe in our vision for Toronto.”

11 a.m.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, which represents frontline TTC workers, has taken the rare step of formally endorsing a candidate in the race, throwing its support behind Olivia Chow. President Marvin Alfred told CP24.com on Monday that he believes it is the first time the union has formally backed a candidate for mayor since 2010.

“She knows the transit profile, she takes transit, she knows transit in and out and she's been an advocate for transit and transit workers,” Alfred said of the decision to endorse Chow. “She understands that we are the least subsidized transit organization in North America and we should get credit for that. We are very economical with the public's money. But at the same time, there needs to be an authentic investment in order to continue that productivity, that level of service and most importantly, safety for all people involved in transit.”

10:45 a.m.

The latest polls suggest that Olivia Chow remains the frontrunner in the mayoral race, however her lead may be shrinking. Both Forum Research and Mainstreet Research published new polls on Sunday, suggesting that Chow’s is now only nine points ahead of former deputy mayor Ana Bailao among decided voters after enjoying a double digit lead for most of the campaign.

10:30 p.m.

Brad Bradford voted at a church on Danforth Avenue in his east Toronto ward on Monday.

“Today is a day to engage in democracy and to get out and vote for the future of this city which we all love,” he told a pool camera. “Regardless of where the candidates have been on different issues, at the end of the day we all care deeply about the city.”

10:20 a.m.

Anthony Furey voted alongside his wife and children at a polling station at Kimberley Junior Public School in the Upper Beaches on Friday morning. Afterwards, the former newspaper columnist told reporters that it “felt great to tick off his name” on a ballot “for the first time ever.”

“I am feeling really energized. It has been an honour and privilege to go around Toronto these past few months and to meet with people from all across the city, to hear about what they love about Toronto – and they love a lot about it – and to hear their concerns,” he said. “I have said that now is a time for choosing and I think the choice Toronto voters have right now at the ballot box is whether or not we wasn’t to find ourselves going further in direction of those cities like Seattle, downtown Vancouver and San Francisco, awful scenes of decay where children are encountering needles in playgrounds. I believe we don’t have to be pessimistic that this is inevitable.

10 a.m.

The polls are officially open at the 1,445 voting locations spread across the city. In order to vote you have to be a Canadian citizen who is at least 18 years of age. You also have to either be a resident of the City of Toronto or you or your spouse have to own or rent property within the city. The City of Toronto says that to avoid long lines, residents are urged to vote during off-peak hours (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).