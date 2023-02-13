Hazel McCallion, Mississauga, Ont.’s longest-serving mayor, will be remembered at a state funeral in the city west of Toronto on Tuesday.

McCallion died peacefully at her home last month at the age of 101. Tuesday would have marked her 102nd birthday.

The outspoken politician, who became affectionately known as "Hurricane Hazel,” was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer around Christmas time, according to family friend and representative Jim Murray, who confirmed that was her cause of death.

She served 12 terms as the mayor of Canada’s seventh-largest city until her retirement in 2014.

Here are the live updates of the late McCallion’s state funeral.

10:25 a.m.

McCallion’s casket is now leaving Mississauga City Hall – where she has been lying in repose since Sunday – and making its way to the Paramount Fine Foods Centre for the service.

Police closed the roads from Matheson Boulevard East between Timberlea Boulevard and Kennedy Road South have been closed, as well as the roadways around City Centre, to make way for the procession.

8:12 a.m.

Hours before the service began, Premier Doug Ford shared a video of his late “amazing friend” on what would have been her 102nd birthday.

“If you think about true leaders, there’s one person that stands out. There’s many great leaders, don’t get me wrong, but it’s you, Hazel. Very few people can say they built a city. You literally built Mississauga,” Ford said in the clip, at an event with the former Mississauga mayor.

In the video, the premier continues to thank McCallion for all that she had done for the community, the province, and more.

“I think the world of you,” Ford said, before a photo montage of their friendship played on the screen.