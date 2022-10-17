Five Toronto mayoral candidates are taking part in the final debate Monday afternoon ahead of the municipal elections.

The Toronto Region Board of Trade is hosting the 90-minute event at The Carlu, near Yonge and Carlton streets, at 2 p.m. The debate will be livestreamed on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

The mayoral hopefuls scheduled to participate include Toronto Mayor John Tory, Gil Penalosa, Chloe Brown, Sarah Climenhaga and Stephen Punwasi. TVO’s The Agenda host Steve Paikin will moderate the debate.

CTV News Toronto will be providing live coverage of key moments from the debate below:

3:10 p.m.

Another heckler interrupts Tory to ask why only five candidates are participating in the debate.

There are 31 mayoral candidates on the ballot. The Toronto Region Board of Trade chose five to take part in the 90-minute event.

The candidates then went head-to-head on red tape. Everyone agreed the city needs to make it easier for residents to deal with government. Tory said that steps have been taken to modernize but the government needs “to be nimble” and that’s why he is going to appoint a “red tape champion” whose job will be to identify those challenges and come up with solutions.

Climenhaga suggested that removing unnecessary bylaws could help streamline processes, while Brown said that corporate processes are putting up barriers. Every sector should be modernized.

“Your experience is collecting dust and that’s why we have the red tape that we have,” Brown said.

3 p.m.

Tory was interrupted during the third segment of the debate about how to make things easier for the business community. Reginald Tull, a mayoral candidate not participating in the debate, started heckling him from the crowd before making his way to the stage. He stood directly beside Tory and asked him to address homelessness and affordable living while the moderator told him interruptions weren’t allowed “unless they were witty and [his comments] were not.”

Tull was escorted out of the room.

The conversation quickly pivoted to quality of living and ensuring people who work in Toronto also live in Toronto. Penalosa brought up the “Alberta is calling” campaign and asked why our workforce was rapidly leaving the city.

Brown focused on bureaucracy and how the city shouldn’t be outsourcing technological developments.

“There is this wall of corporate bureaucracy that is slowing us all down from getting actual work done.”

Climenhaga spoke about vaccine mandates and how it could be affecting workforce retention.

2:40 p.m.

The five candidates then sparred on affordable housing. Tory found himself defending his five-point plan to increase supply, build high-rise apartments with affordable units on transit corridors. The other four candidates took this opportunity to target his record and say that not enough shovels were in the ground.

Climenhaga said that residents and developers should both be in the room when decisions are made so that concerns can be addressed while Brown questioned multiple candidates about their plans, saying that it isn’t the fault of the development industry there is so much red tape.

The candidates hardly touched the moderator’s question – which was particularly about dealing with bylaws that prevent modest increases in density.

2:20 p.m.

The first topic at the debate is affordable transit. The candidates were given about a minute for opening statements.

Penalosa spoke about his plan to create fast bus lanes while Tory reiterated his accomplishments from the last eight years while promising to continue to invest in building transit to “actually get it done.”

“For the first time ever in the history of our city, we have three governments agreeing on a transit plan,” Tory said. “It’s not the time to change the plan.”

Punwasi, meanwhile, said Toronto has a “terrible, terrible transit system” and focused on how we can better fund the TTC, including building shopping malls and housing on city-owned land.

Brown meanwhile, placed the blame for lack of leadership at city hall. She spoke about deteriorating infrastructure and the need for improved service.

Climenhaga spoke about ending mandatory transit fares, although didn’t go into detail about how it would be funded.

Pre-debate background

This marks the second and final mayoral debate of the campaign period.

In contrast to last election, which saw months of debates, there were just two this cycle and only one took place before advance voting closed.

The turnout for advance voting dropped 30 per cent compared to 2014 and seven per cent from 2018 despite adding three more days for voters to cast ballots early.

“It’s discouraging, and not a good sign for civic engagement,” John Beebe, founder of the Democratic Engagement Exchange at Toronto Metropolitan University, told CTV News Toronto.

“I don’t think we’re seeing an inspiring campaign here but people need to remember this is our chance to get out and participate and see how they can affect the next four years,” Beebe said.

Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, said signs of disinterest in the mayoral election could be rooted in the fact that the race is not a competitive one.

“A lot of people might be happy with the status quo so they can’t be bothered voting or they think not much is going to change,” Wiseman said.

Key issues on the debate agenda include “thinking like a region, housing, transportation, technology and cutting red tape,” according to the event description.

“As a region, we face pressing issues that threaten our quality of life such as a climate crisis, housing affordability and labour shortages,” the description goes on to state.

“We can’t afford to lose the sense of urgency and ‘can-do’ attitude that carried us through the pandemic. We have the solutions at hand - now it’s time to implement them.”

At the first mayoral debate, which took place last Thursday, candidates capitalized on the opportunity to poke holes in Tory’s eight years as mayor while the incumbent worked to leverage his leadership experience as reason to side in his favour at the ballot box.

Election day is just a week away on Oct. 24. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.