Several of the leading candidates in the Toronto mayoral race are squaring off in a debate tonight, the first since nominations closed Friday.

Hosted by the Daily Bread Food Bank, the debate is focused on “the city’s key issues of affordability, food insecurity, poverty and more.”

While there are a record 102 candidates registered to run in the election, the organization says it invited the six who are polling highest.

The debate includes Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter and Josh Matlow.

Polls so far have consistently placed Chow in the lead, with Mark Saunders often coming second, though they have also indicated that around a third of Toronto voters remain undecided.

Saunders was invited to attend but his campaign said he would not be able to due to a conflict with another event. Saunders did attend another debate last week hosted by the small business community on Queen Street West.

Tonight’s debate marks the first involving most of the leading candidates in the polls, as Chow, Bailão and Matlow did not attend the small business debate.

Follow along here for LIVE updates:

8:15

Candidates now get a chance to pitch each other questions. Matlow goes first, saying Chow’s math doesn’t add up. She responds that she hasn’t been on council for the past 10 years and isn’t sure how council got itself into a $1 billion budget hole.

8:13

Moderator reiterates she wants to hear about funding plans for these ideas.

Bradford says he will be a strong advocate to get funding from higher orders of government.

Matlow says too much TTC revenue relies on the fare box.

Hunter says she would boost ridership by making the system free for Wheel-Trans users and seniors and would build more infrastructure, like the Sheppard subway.

Chow says she would invest in public transit. She says fines charged by fare inspectors are too high. She says the TTC needs a better deal from the province.

Bailao says low ridership makes up a big part of the problem and the TTC needs sustainable funding. She says the city needs to free up money by uploading the Gardiner and DVP to the province. She says it’s “smart and pragmatic” and other candidates aren’t promising it because they can’t do it.

8:05 p.m.

Bradford says he would install platform edge doors, add mental health supports and make sure everyone has cellular access on the system .

Matlow says he would reverse the TTC cuts from the past two years, expand transit in Scarborough, including biking and walking trails.

Hunter says she knows what it’s like not to have reliable transit service as someone from Scarborough. She has a five-point plan to make the TTC safe, including pairing social workers with transit officers.

Chow says she would also reverse cuts, as well as build the yet-unfunded Scarborough busway.

Bailao says she remember feeling safe on the TTC when she was younger and says that’s not how people feel anymore. She says she would reverse the transit cuts, add more cameras and make sure there is wifi everywhere. She reiterates she would make transit just $2 for those affected by the end of the Scarborough RT, until the busway is built.

8 p.m.

Next question is on TTC. How are you going to make the TTC affordable and safe for riders? And how will you finance these using municipal revenue tools?

7:55

Bailao says problems can’t be solved with “magical math.” She says she’s been able to secure much more affordable housing than Matlow.

Bradford also takes aim at Matlow’s plan and says his plan will likely deliver a tenth of what it promises.

“And so it begins,” Matlow quips.

He calls the idea that Doug Ford will upload the Gardiner and DVP a “pipe dream.” He says he would save money by building the Gardiner “on the ground.”

Hunter says Toronto is facing a “hollowing out” because rents are too high. She says her plan is based on building more affordable housing that is city-owned and rented or is provided as affordable home equity. She says “bickering” doesn’t help.

Chow says none of the plans being talked about would help people waiting for affordable housing because none of it is geared to income.

“So immediately, what I would do is to have 1,000 units of rent supplement, so that those people that are on the waiting list or the shelters that are using your food bank right now will have a home and a wraparound service,” she says.

7:50

Next question: What would your plans mean for the day to day, out of pocket expenses for those living in subsidized rental units? What would the average market rent be and how much would that leave people to spend on other essentials that they need to be able to get by?

7:40

Next question:

The average rent of a listed one bedroom is now $2,500 a month, far out of reach for many people in the city. Almost 90 per cent of purpose built rentals in Ontario were built over 40 years ago. The subsidized housing waitlist has over 84,000 people on it. In Toronto, building more rental housing requires both money time, but in the meantime, renters are struggling. The federal and provincial governments in the past 10 years have shown that they cannot be relied upon to solve this issue for the City of Toronto. What approaches will you take using municipal finances and tools specifically, to address the lack of affordable rental options in the city and protect low income renters?

7:35

Chow says more affordable housing is needed.

Bailao says the city needs to do more to capitalize on community benefits agreements.

Bradford says he will work with food banks and other organizations to support their work.

Matlow says food connects to everything we do, including the Green Belt and says “if Doug Ford is going to be giving away the Greenbelt to his donors, my job is going to be to fight to make sure that we give it to our kids.”

Hunter says she would increase food security by doubling the Community Services Program.

7:30

First question: Food insecurity is a symptom of poverty, yet Toronto’s Poverty Reduction Strategy has been chronically underfunded for years. With record inflation rates we are only seeing both poverty and food insecurity rise in our city. How will you address growing food insecurity in Toronto and how will you fund these initiatives as to how you can start?

7:25

Each candidate has a chance to provide two minutes opening remarks.

Hunter opens with a salvo at Saunders for not attending a debate focused on poverty.

“There is a candidate who is not here today. It is unfortunate because if you are running for mayor of our city, you have to care about those who are hungry and those who do not have enough,” she says.

Chow says life is so unaffordable.

“Why because we have a decade of people not building housing. And that is unacceptable. And that is the root cause of the problem,” she says.

Ana Bailao says there is less opportunity now than when she arrived in Canada at 15.

“Some candidates believe the solution is to raise taxes while others believe that it is cutting services. Well I have a better solution. I will get a fair deal for Toronto,” she says, alluding to her promise to strike a better deal with the province.

Brad Bradford says he doesn’t see affordability in the city anymore.

“For too long, we’ve had career politicians that are effectively waving the white flag on the issues that matter most,” Bradford says. “Affordability, community safety, getting the city moving, it feels like they’ve given up. I won’t give up on you and I won’t give up on this city.”

He says he’s worked at the city as an urban planner and knows that “the big bureaucracy” is holding us back. He says the problem is housing and “yesterday’s politicians.”

Matlow says this is a “smart track-free campaign,” in a dig at former mayor John Tory’s transit plan. He stresses that he is costing his commitments.

He also alludes to encampments and says “they should never be removed in a way that is so violent as the way that they experienced.”

7:10

The debate is now underway. Moderator Maggie John has just laid out the format.

All of the candidates will be asked to answer three questions, followed by other questions from audience members. Candidates will then have an opportunity to pose a question to one of their rival candidates