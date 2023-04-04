Former U.S. President Donald Trump will make history on Tuesday afternoon when he surrenders for arraignment on criminal charges for alleged 2016 hush money payments.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection with these allegations.

He will appear in court in New York City at 2:15 p.m. EDT.

Follow along for live updates.

3:00 p.m.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will hold a press conference at 3:30 addressing Trump's arraignment. The address will be streamed here.

2:51 p.m.

Former president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. More to come.

2:30 p.m.

A stone-faced Trump entered the courtroom just before 2:30 without acknowledging any cameras or reporters.

2:20 p.m.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has entered the courtroom. Trump has not yet been spotted on the 15th floor where today's hearing is expected to take place.

1:45 p.m.

Trump has arrived at the courthouse. He will soon appear before Judge Juan Merchan to learn the exact charges against him.

1:30 p.m.

Trump has departed Trump Tower for the Manhattan courthouse where his arraignment will take place. He is accompanied by a motorcade and being tracked by several helicopters.

1:22 p.m.

Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social, saying "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

12 p.m.

John Micek, editor-in-chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, told CP24 on Tuesday that the ex-president "can continue to mount his presidential campaign while under indictment," saying "we have seen the former president trying to maximize his his political advantage" amidst the upcoming legal proceedings.

"He has raised money on the back of these charges as well," Micek added. Micek told CP24 Trump "may or may not be" handcuffed and photographed, but he will be fingerprinted like a regular defendant. Because the suspected charges are non-violent in nature, it is likely Trump will be released on his own recognizance while he awaits trial.

With files from The Associated Press