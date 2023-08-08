A Brampton man has been charged with drug and firearm related offences after a loaded pistol was allegedly found in his vehicle as he was being arrested for impaired driving in Mississauga.

Peel police say that on Monday at around 6:30 a.m., officers were investigating a possible impaired driver in the Dundas Street East and Dixie Road area.

“The driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a 9mm Magnum pistol, ammunition, and drugs,” police said in a press release.

O’Shane Dixon, 26, has been charged with numerous offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say he was held for a bail hearing and attended court in Brampton.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this arrest to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.