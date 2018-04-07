Loaded handgun, cocaine baggies found after threat made at downtown nightclub: Police
A handgun allegedly seized in a search outside a downtown Toronto nightclub at Bathurst Street and Wellington Street is pictured on April 7, 2018. (Handout /Toronto Police)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, April 7, 2018 7:22PM EDT
A 29-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly being found with a loaded handgun and dozens of baggies of cocaine at a downtown nightclub.
According to Toronto police, the suspect was removed from a nightclub in the Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West area at around 2:20 a.m. after being involved in a dispute.
The suspect left the area after threatening to return with a firearm, police said.
A short time later, officers were called to the scene after the suspect returned brandishing a small black handgun, police said.
Police arrested the man and then conducted a search, which allegedly turned up a loaded Glock model 27 handgun with 8 rounds of .40 cal. ammunition; a bag with an additional 15 rounds of ammunition; and a large bag of cocaine packaged in 158 individual baggies with a total weight of 102.10 grams, including packaging.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
Daniel Kowalewski of Toronto has been charged with uttering threats, assault, obstructing a peace officer and a number of other drug and weapon-related charges.