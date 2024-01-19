After facing backlash for reducing the discount on its grocery items nearing expiration, Loblaw says it is reversing its decision.

“We’ve listened to the feedback from our customers and colleagues and are reverting (where it existed before) to the 50% off discounts,” said an email statement from the company’s public relations to CP24 on Friday.

“Customers can expect to see 50% stickers returning in the next few weeks.”

Earlier this week, the grocer, which owns Loblaws, No Frills, Zehrs, Real Canadian Superstore and Valu-Mart, confirmed that it was marking down last-day sale items by 30 per cent instead of the usual 50 per cent it had offered.

The company previously said it made the move to be more predictable and consistent.

Some experts believed Loblaw was trying to match its competitors, which have been offering 30 per cent discounts for a long time.

The decision prompted NDP MP Alistair MacGregor to call for an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices.

With files from The Canadian Press