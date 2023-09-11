A lockdown has now been lifted at a Newmarket high school after a student sustained serious injuries during an undisclosed incident on Monday morning.

According to York Regional Police, a student was injured at Sacred Heart High School, located near Leslie Street and Davis Drive, at around 10:15 a.m.

It is not clear how the student was injured but police said they were transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The school was placed under lockdown following the incident but it has since been lifted.

The circumstances leading up to the student’s injury are now under investigation, police said.