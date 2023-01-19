A secondary school in Flemingdon Park was placed under a lockdown on Thursday after a gun was reportedly seen, police say.

Police say that they were first dispatched to Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute near Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard at around 12:25 p.m. after the principal called to report that a student had seen a firearm.

So far no firearm has been recovered, according to police.

Police say that nearby Valley Park Middle School has also been placed under a hold-and-secure order as a precaution.

The lockdown and hold-and-secure were lifted shortly before 3 p.m.

Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute was also placed under a hold-and-secure order on Monday after a man was shot at Seton Park, which is about one kilometre to the south of the school.