Lockdown lifted at Toronto school after reports of person with a gun in the area
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2023 2:40PM EDT
A Toronto school was in lockdown after a person with a gun was reported in the area on Wednesday afternoon.
The Toronto District School Board said Westview Centennial Secondary School, located in North York near Jane and Finch, entered a lockdown at around 1:40 p.m. It was lifted about 40 minutes later.
Toronto police said four people of interest were located inside the school after a replica firearm was recovered.
Officers say no injuries were reported.