A Toronto school was in lockdown after a person with a gun was reported in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

The Toronto District School Board said Westview Centennial Secondary School, located in North York near Jane and Finch, entered a lockdown at around 1:40 p.m. It was lifted about 40 minutes later.

Toronto police said four people of interest were located inside the school after a replica firearm was recovered.

Officers say no injuries were reported.