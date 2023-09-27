Lockdowns and hold-and-secures at 11 east end schools amid reports of person with gun: police
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share:
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2023 11:25AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 27, 2023 11:40AM EDT
Nearly a dozen east end schools are either under lockdown or hold and secure orders amid reports of a person with a gun in the area of Danforth and Cambridge avenues, near Broadview Station.
The affected schools are City Adult, Rosedale Heights, Jackman Avenue Junior, Montcrest, Withrow Avenue, Bluebird Montessori, Holy Name, Eastdale Collegiate Institute, Westwood and Chester Public School.
This is a developing story. More to come.