

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 32-year-old London man has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual assaults at bus stops in Peel Region over the past month.

According to Peel Regional Police, the first incident occurred on Sept. 24 at around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Conestoga Drive in Brampton. Investigators say a 24-year-old woman was sitting in a bus shelter when a male suspect approached her, exposed himself, and sexually assaulted her.

The second assault allegedly occurred at around 6:35 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the area of Burnhamthorpe and Creditview roads in Mississauga. Police say once again the suspect walked up to an 18-year-old woman sitting inside a bus shelter, exposed himself, refused to let her go, and then sexually assaulted her.

Four days later, police allege the man sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman sitting at the same bus shelter.

The final incident is said to have occurred at a bus stop near Financial Drive and Creditview Road on Oct. 20. Police say a 17-year-old girl was standing at the stop when the suspect exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

None of the victims sustained any physical injuries.

Investigators say 32-year-old Trevor Kamhunga, of London, Ont., was arrested on Oct. 20 and is facing four counts of sexual assault, one count of uttering threats, one count of forcible confinement, and one count of obstructing police.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged assaults to contact Peel Regional Police’s Special Victims Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.