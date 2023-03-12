London man faces murder charge after standoff, accused of injuring two cops
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 12, 2023 6:44AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2023 10:31PM EDT
A man from London is accused of killing one man and injuring two police officers over the course of a weekend standoff in the southwestern Ontario city.
London police say they first received reports of an unresponsive man at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, adding he was pronounced dead a short time later. He has been identified as 41-year-old Joel Cameron of London.
Police say they spent much of Saturday negotiating with a man who was barricaded inside a nearby apartment building and believed to be armed.
Police allege the man shot at two officers at roughly 7:30 p.m., both of whom suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody about an hour later and charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Police say they'll provide more information on the case at a Monday news conference, the details of which have yet to be released.
