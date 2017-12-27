London police investigating after inmate found dead in cell
London police file photo. (CTV London)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 12:11PM EST
LONDON, Ont. - Police in London, Ont., say a man was found dead in his cell at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre on Boxing Day.
They say the 29-year-old inmate was found without vital signs at about noon on Tuesday.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.
The London Police Service major crime section and the coroner are investigating.
Police say an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.