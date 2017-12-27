

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. - Police in London, Ont., say a man was found dead in his cell at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre on Boxing Day.

They say the 29-year-old inmate was found without vital signs at about noon on Tuesday.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

The London Police Service major crime section and the coroner are investigating.

Police say an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.