

The Canadian Press





A man facing terrorism charges for allegedly targeting and killing a Muslim family with his truck in southwestern Ontario has had his case adjourned for a week.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, faces four first-degree murder charges and an attempted murder charge that prosecutors allege constitute an act of terrorism.

Police have said the attack on June 6 in London, Ont., was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal were killed while out for an evening walk.

The couple's nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.

Court heard Veltman is close to retaining a lawyer and is due back on June 28.

The attack prompted a massive outpouring of support for the family and calls for all levels of government to address Islamophobia.