

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A new study shows residents in long-term care homes in several provinces received less medical care and had less contact with family and friends during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic than the previous year.

In its latest report, the Canadian Institute for Health Information says the proportion of long-term care residents who received a visit from a physician between March 1 and Aug. 31 of last year was down 16 per cent compared with that same period in 2019.

The report says that drop was seen in all five provinces where data were available -- Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador --even when homes did not have an outbreak.

It says there was a similar decrease in physician care orders for long-term care residents, which suggests virtual visits from doctors did not replace in-person ones.

The document says 11 per cent of assessments during the first wave found the resident had not had any contact with friends or relatives over the previous week, even by phone or video -- three times more than the same period in 2019.

Residents who had no contact with friends or family were more likely to be assessed with depression -- 36 per cent compared with 23 per cent for those who were in touch with loved ones.