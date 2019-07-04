

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A months-long shutdown of the Gardiner Expressway’s westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp is planned to begin later this month.

In a news release issued Thursday, the city said the ramp will be closed from July 15 to Sept. 16 for “extensive repairs.”

For the most part, city crews will work on a 24/7 basis to complete the project “as quickly as possible,” according to the city.

“The majority of the most disruptive work should be completed by 11 p.m., however, in some instances disruptive work must be performed overnight for the safety of crews and the travelling public,” the news release read.

A westbound on-ramp at Jarvis Street will be closed overnight from July 16 to July 31 in order to complete the construction safely, according to the city.

The repairs have been described as the “first phase of work” to rehabilitate the Gardiner Expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets.

“The section of the Gardiner Expressway between Jarvis and Cherry Streets, including the westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp, the westbound off-ramp at Sherbourne Street and the eastbound on-ramp at Jarvis Street, is nearing the end of its service life. This vital work is the first project of the Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan,” the city said.

Following the completion of this project, the city says it will undertake more construction on the Gardiner this year.

Details of future construction projects are expected to come later this summer and the rehabilitation of the Gardiner is expected to be completed in early 2021.