A Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) constable was arrested Thursday in connection with a fail-to-remain collision in the City of St. Catharines last month.

The officer was arrested following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, when police were called to the scene of a fail-to-remain collision in the area of Niagara Street and Welland Avenue.

NRPS says the collision involved an unmarked service vehicle, but provided no further details about the incident.

“To ensure that there was no potential or perceived conflict of interest, the NRPS requested the Halton Police Service take carriage of the investigation,” NRPS said in a press release.

Chris Rawson was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Rawson has been an officer with the NRPS for 23 years, and was off-duty at the time of the alleged offences, the force says. For the time being, he has been suspended with pay.

Rawson has been released from custody on an undertaking, scheduled to appear in court in July.