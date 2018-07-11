

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ted Arnott, a veteran Progressive Conservative legislator, has been elected Speaker of the House for the Ontario legislature.

Arnott won on the first ballot against fellow Tory legislators Randy Hillier, Jane McKenna and Rick Nicholls.

Arnott was selected by a secret ballot of legislators and will serve in the role over the government's four-year term, acting as an impartial arbiter over debate.

Arnott has served as a legislator for 28 years representing the riding of Wellington-Halton Hills and pitched his experience in the days leading up to the vote.

The election of the speaker begins a rare summer sitting at the Ontario legislature that is expected to last at least two weeks.

The new Tory government says during the sitting it will introduce legislation to scrap cap and trade, end the York University strike and cancel a wind project in Eastern Ontario.