Longtime Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza, who appeared in a pair of World Cups and at an Olympics for Honduras, has retired from professional soccer.

Espinoza, whose last game with Kansas City was in the Western Conference semifinals last November, announced his retirement on Wednesday. He'll be honored on Saturday when Sporting hosts Austin FC.

The 37-year-old Espinoza has 399 appearances over two stints with Sporting in all competitions, ranking him second on the team's career list. After joining Kansas City in 2008, Espinoza joined English club Wigan from 2013-14 before returning to MLS.

He scored 14 goals and appeared in the playoffs 10 times over the course of his Kansas City career. After the 2023 season, Kansas City declined his contract option.

Espinoza played for Honduras at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He also played at the 2012 London Olympics, scoring against Brazil in the quarterfinals. He made 52 appearances with his national team through 2019.