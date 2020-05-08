The 61-year-old personal support worker who died after contracting COVID-19 was not provided with proper personal protective equipment(PPE), his union said Friday.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias said Leonard Rodriques’ wife, Dorothy, told him that her husband repeatedly asked for PPE.

“She was telling me how he had to buy masks from the Dollar Store,” Dias said.

Rodriques, an employee of Access Independent Living Services, worked at Access Apartments, near Keele and Eglinton.

The union said he was sent home on April 6 to be in self-isolation after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19.

While in isolation, Rodriques’ symptoms worsened, Unifor said. He tested positive for the virus on April 26.

“He just plummeted out of nowhere,” his daughter Terena Rodriques told CTV News Toronto.

“He couldn’t get a whole sentence out. Everything was gasping... it was hard to speak.”

Ten days later, Rodriques died.

“We have the senseless death of a 61-year-old. He spent his entire life taking care of people,” Dias said.

“This is, shows that COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate whether you’re a personal support worker at a hospital or long-term care facilities or in community assisted living.”

So far, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of five personal support workers in Ontario.

Since the pandemic started hitting institutional settings, Dias said, union members have been talking about the lack of PPE.

He said health-care workers in assisted living facilities are “at the bottom of the food chain” as the province prioritizes supplying PPE to long-term care facilities and hospitals.

“It really shows the weakness within the entire structure. We’ve been talking about proper personal protective equipment for months.”

A statement from Access Independent Living Services said it has taken every step possible to ensure that proper safety protocols are in place.

“PPE has been, and is, available and is used when necessary in accordance with Public Health Guidelines and directives. Throughout this pandemic, we have been providing timely, transparent communications to all staff and consumers,” Michael Mathieson, Access’s Executive Director, said in a statement.

Dias said five other workers and three residents at the apartment have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ontario reported 477 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, and 63 more deaths.

- with files from CTV News Toronto’s Tracy Tong