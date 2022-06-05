Lotto 6/49 draw: $6-million ticket sold in Toronto
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
Published Sunday, June 5, 2022 11:38AM EDT
Check your pockets: A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $6 million was sold somewhere in Toronto.
The jackpot is part of Saturday night’s draw, which saw a second prize ticket worth $109,168.10 and Encore ticket worth $100,000 also sold in Toronto, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said.
The winning numbers are: 14 – 24 – 32 – 36 – 37 – 48 – Bonus 17.
Players have one year from the date of the draw to collect their winnings.
Last week, the OLG said that an unclaimed Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million -- which was also purchased in Toronto -- is about to expire.