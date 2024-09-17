Lotto Max jackpot now at record-breaking $80 million
A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ontario on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2024 9:09AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2024 9:09AM EDT
The Lotto Max jackpot for Tuesday night’s draw has grown to a staggering $80 million for the first time in Canadian lottery history.
The record-breaking grand prize grew by $5 million after Friday’s first-ever $75-million jackpot was not won.
Earlier this month, the OLG increased the size of its jackpot cap from $70 million. The cap has now grown by $10-million increments three times since it was first introduced in 2009.
An estimated 18 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million apiece are also up for grabs in tonight’s draw.
The odds of winning the main jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800.
Tickets can be purchased at any participating retailer up until 10:30 p.m.