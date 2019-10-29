

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Dozens of angry protesters gathered outside a Toronto library branch Tuesday night to demonstrate against an event featuring a blogger who they say holds anti-Trans views.

The event at the Palmerston branch in Seaton Village featured self-described feminist writer Meghan Murphy, who has been critical of trans identity and trans rights legislation.

Protesters gathered outside the event throughout the day, many holding signs and chanting.

Jeers and boos broke out as people exited the event and police had to assist some of the attendees to bypass the crowd.

“It’s because a lot of people don’t believe that trans-misogyny is real and trans women are constantly invalidated as not women,” one protester who identified herself as Adrianne told CP24. “She (Murphy) is what most people would define as a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

She said s a trans woman, she constantly experiences trans misogyny.

Murphy herself was expected to speak with media following the event, but left without speaking to reporters.