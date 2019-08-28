

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The planned lowering of the Cherry Street Bridge on Wednesday has been moved to Thursday.

The lowering was originally delayed after a failed winch. However, when the replacement parts arrived in the afternoon, the wind conditions had become unfavourable.

"Due to increasing winds and delays related to the replacement of a malfunctioning winch - an integral piece of equipment to safely lowering the bridge - the process to lower the Cherry Street bridge over the Keating channel will resume tomorrow morning Thursday, August 29th at approximately 9am," Ports Toronto said in a statement.

It is being lowered to allow engineers to conduct structural inspections.

The bridge, which is raised to allow boats to cross the Keating Channel, sustained mechanical failure at the beginning of August and has been stuck in a lifted position ever since.

The issue has snarled traffic for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, who have been forced to find alternate routes to get to and from the Port Lands.

“Lowering the bridge, a complex process involving a crane and winch system, is expected to take up to several hours. There could be delays if the wind picks up while the bridge is being lowered. Structural inspections will take a few more days and the aim is to re-instate bridge access within a week,” the city said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“The City of Toronto and Ports Toronto appreciate everyone's patience as they continue to work through this situation as quickly and safely as possible.”

While the inspections are underway, detour signs are expected to remain in place, the city said.

“Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who want to access or return from the Port Lands while the bridge work is underway can continue to use the Don Roadway, Carlaw Avenue or Leslie Street,” the news release read.

The city plans to reopen the bridge "shortly after Labour Day."