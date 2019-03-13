

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a transport truck is “extremely lucky” to be alive after the vehicle smashed through a sound barrier and came to rest in a backyard along Highway 403 in Brantford Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. near King George Road.

OPP said a flatbed transport truck carrying a car was travelling in the westbound lanes of the highway when a mechanical problem occurred.

“It looks like the driver experienced some mechanical failure with the front-right tire,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video post on Twitter. “That front-right tire caused the driver to leave the roadway, go through a sound barrier wall and into somebody’s backyard.”

Images from the scene showed the front end of the transport truck crumpled from its impact with the sound wall, its tires splayed out to its sides and broken trees resting on top of it.

Amazingly, the driver sustained only minor injuries and nobody else was hurt.

“He actually got out of the vehicle and walked away,” Sanchuk said.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the driver to hospital.

“The driver is very, very lucky to be alive,” Sanchuk said.

The westbound lanes of Highway 403 have been reduced to one lane near King George Road as crews clean up the collision.

“This driver is extremely lucky to have walked away from this collision,” Sanchuk said.

He urged drivers passing by to keep their eyes on the road to avoid being distracted by the scene.