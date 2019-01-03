

The Canadian Press





PEMBROKE, Ont. -- Authorities say a fire at a lumber yard left a large chunk of an eastern Ontario city in the dark for several hours.

Provincial police say the fire broke out last night at the Lavern Heideman and Sons lumber yard in Pembroke, Ont.

They say no one was injured in the blaze, but it was large enough to shut down a local road and knock out power to much of the area.

Ottawa River Power says the fire damaged the Hydro One supply line coming into the city.

It says crews worked through the night and had managed to restore full power by this morning.

Police say the fire marshal has taken over the investigation into the blaze.