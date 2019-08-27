

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Low-income Torontonians will soon be able to access discounted rides to and from select grocers a part of a new program being launched by the ridesharing service Lyft.

The Grocery Access Program, which already exists in a number of U.S. cities, is being expanded to Toronto as part of a pilot project.

A total of 50 families will initially be selected to participate in the program, though the hope is to eventually expand it to a larger group.

In Washington, DC a similar pilot project was recently offered to 500 families.

“Access to healthy and affordable food is really part of a liveable city and it is something that is often overlooked,” Lyft Ontario General Manager Hannah Parish told reporters at a press conference at Black Creek Community Farm on Tuesday. “In Toronto access to quality and affordable food within walking distance is actually a challenge especially for our vulnerable populations. Through the Grocery Access Program and our amazing partners we get to help people tackle this everyday task of getting to and from the grocery stores or the local farm in a really affordable and accessible way, opening up really important avenues to nutritious food and healthy lifestyles.”

The new program is being launched in partnership with the Black Creek Community Farm and the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto.

Under the terms of the program, participating families will be able to access shared rides to and from select grocery stores and farmers market for $2.50 a trip.

“This is no small gesture; this is a substantial commitment that means families can spend less money on transportation and more money on food which will make a huge difference in their lives,” Paul Rosebush, who is the CEO of the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto, said during Tuesday’s press conference. “It is truly an important initiative and it demonstrates how much can be done when people get together and work together in the best interests of their community.”