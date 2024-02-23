

The Canadian Press





Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.

Officials with the Calgary-based company announced Thursday evening that it is ceasing operations, effective at 12:01 a.m. MT on Feb. 26, 2024, after filing for creditor protection. Lynx Air has advised passengers with existing bookings to contact their credit card company to secure refunds for pre-booked travel.

A statement issued by WestJet also acknowledged the immediate impact the news will have on passengers and employees.

WestJet went on to say that it was ready to help mitigate some of the arising issues. That includes offering discounted fares for stranded domestic travellers and capping fares for Canadian repatriation flights, on non-stop WestJet routes previously served by Lynx.

Beyond the immediate impact to be felt by travellers, the Airline Pilots Association International says 160 pilots and flight crew will be affected.

Duncan Dee, the former chief operating officer at Air Canada, issued a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, calling it a "very sad day for Canada's airline community" and the communities Lynx served.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.