

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Canadian chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving says visibility issues that have been identified with Ontario’s new licence plates are a “very serious concern” and is calling on the province to review the situation.

“The ability to clearly see the licence plates is obviously crucial if people need to call police to report suspected impaired drivers, or other dangerous drivers,” the organization said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

“MADD Canada joins those asking the Government of Ontario to review the visibility of these new plates at night.”

Several people, including police officers, have flagged the issue and many have posted images online to show how difficult the plates can be to read in the dark.

Has anyone else noticed that the newly designed @ONgov license plates are totally unreadable from distance at night? Submitted screen grab taken from a 1080P dash camera. Could be an issue for GTA police forces in the future. pic.twitter.com/EN4hvoTYBL — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) February 15, 2020

The new plates, which have a blue background and white lettering, were first made available at the beginning of this month and the province previously said that they featured “high definition sheeting that is stronger and longer lasting” than the old plates.

The province asserted that key stakeholders, including law enforcement partners, were consulted to test the plate’s “readability, reflectivity and functionality.”

In the statement issued earlier this week, the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services noted that the plates were tested “using advanced plate reader technology under multiple visibility conditions” and were read in every situation.

The ministry, however, went on to say that the province values “the input of Ontario drivers” and will take the visibility concerns “seriously.”

Minister of Government and Consumer Services Lisa Thompson continued to defend the plates at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, telling reporters that the plates are “actually very readable.”

“We have gone through a rigorous testing program with our stakeholders to ensure that the new plates for Ontario are durable (and) are absolutely reflecting the key information that the people need to be seeing,” she added.

-With files from CTV News Toronto