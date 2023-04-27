Guelph police have charged a maintenance person with multiple offences after he was allegedly caught with his pants down inside his client’s bedroom.

Police say that the suspect attended a residence to repair a plumbing issue on the afternoon of April 7.

It is alleged that while in the home the man looked in the fridge before attending the homeowner’s bedroom, removing personal lubrication from a bedside table and laying down on the bed with his pants down.

“He was unaware of several surveillance cameras inside the home, including one in the bedroom. The homeowner activated the voice feature on the camera and asked him to leave. The male quickly stood up and appeared to be pulling up his pants,” police said in a news release.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Cambridge man, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with committing an indecent act, mischief to property and being unlawfully in a dwelling.