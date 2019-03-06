

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 50-year-old man is facing 100 charges after a major bust that led to the seizure of more than a dozen guns as well as a large quantity of heroin that police say was bound for the streets.

Members of the Toronto police Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force began an investigation into the suspect in late 2018 after receiving information suggesting that he may have been involved in the distribution of controlled substances.

Inspector Joe Matthews says that on Feb. 24 officers with the unit stopped a Toyota Highlander being driven by the suspect. He said that a search of the vehicle was conducted and the suspect was found to be in possession of four guns and a quantity of heroin.

At that point, he said that the suspect was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed at his residence in Mississauga. During that search, he said that officers found another 12 firearms and a significant quantity of heroin.

All told, seven handguns, three shotguns, six rifles and four kilograms of heroin with a street value of approximately $400,000 was seized, along with what police are describing as a “significant” amount of ammunition that included numerous over-capacity magazines. Seven of the seized handguns were loaded, according to Matthews.

He said that given the quantity of drugs and guns seized the suspect is likely not a “street-level dealer” but he said that investigators are still working to determine “who his associates are.”

“The reality is when you have this number of firearms there is some linkage somewhere to organized crime but at this time we don’t have that linkage,” he said. “Our investigation is still somewhat in its infancy and though it has been two weeks we are still trying to determine who his associated are.”

Serial weapons removed from some weapons

Matthews said that the serial numbers on four of the weapons seized had been removed, which he said can really “slow down the process” for forensic officers working to track the source of a gun used in a particular crime.

He said that the sheer number of weapons seized from the suspect represents a “bit of an anomaly” for his unit but is not entirely without precedent.

“These types of investigations go on multiple times a day,” he said.

Hewan Wilson, 50, of Mississauga, is charged with 100 offences, including 17 counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

Matthews said that Wilson was known to police prior to being identified as a suspect in this case but he refused to elaborate further on his background.

“Given the amount of heroin and weapons I would suspect that this is not his first rodeo,” he said.