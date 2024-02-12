'Major delays' on section of Line 1 this morning due to track repairs, TTC says
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Published Monday, February 12, 2024 7:27AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 12, 2024 7:27AM EST
The TTC is warning of “major delays” on a section of the Yonge-University subway line this morning due to track repairs.
In a social media post, the transit agency said there are significant delays northbound from Dundas to Eglinton stations due to reduced speed zones for track repairs.
It is unclear how long the delays are expected to continue.
Line 1 Yonge-University: Major delays northbound from Dundas to Eglinton due to reduced speed zones for track repairs.— TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 12, 2024