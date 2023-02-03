A ruptured water main underneath the busy downtown intersection of University Avenue and King Street West has been repaired and area roads have now reopened to traffic after a weeks-long closure.

The water main break was first discovered on Jan. 21, prompting the emergency closure of University Avenue between Adelaide and Wellington streets and King Street between York and Simcoe streets.

In a news release issued on Friday, the city said that crews “worked around the clock” in recent weeks to repair a 25-metre portion of the water main and to fill a void that was created under TTC tracks due to the break.

That work was completed earlier on Friday, allowing the roadway to be reopened within the city’s initial two-week estimate.

“I want to thank city crews and our utility and repair partners for their quick work to reopen this critical intersection,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release. “I truly appreciate the 24/7 effort – including during inclement winter weather – to repair the water main, restore transit and road access to this priority corridor and ensure local residents and businesses can get back to their daily routines.”

The city has said that the 140-year-old water main was initially slated to be replaced in 2025.