Heavy snowfall that blanketed the GTA this morning has closed the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway and delayed the return to in-person learning for many students.

Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for the GTA today as residents deal with one of the biggest winter storms in the region in years. Toronto police have temporarily closed the Gardiner and DVP due to the treacherous driving conditions.

The national weather agency says snowfall amounts of up to 60 centimetres could fall in parts of the GTA before the end of the storm, which is expected to taper off this evening. During the peak of the storm this morning, about eight to 10 centimetres of snow fell each hour.

Wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres an hour is also causing blowing snow across the region.

Speaking to Newstalk 1010 on Monday morning, Premier Doug Ford, who resides in Etobicoke, called the situation on Toronto roads "an absolute disaster."

"I'm just in my four-by-four pickup, trying to help people out. I just picked some gentleman up, dropped him off at home but I just encourage everyone to stay at home. We have buses sideways up on Dixon Road," Ford said.

"If you can give someone a lift, they are stuck in their car, pull over... give them a lift somewhere and get them home safely."

Environment Canada is warning of "very difficult or impossible" travel conditions with "near-zero visibility."

"If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck," the weather agency said in its advisory.

"If you do travel and become lost, remain where you are until the blizzard has passed. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle."

HIGHWAY CLOSURES: Due to extreme weather and for the safety of drivers, the @TorontoPolice is temporarily closing the DVP and Gardiner. All ramps will be closed. This is to help move any existing vehicles that are stuck and allow snow plows to clear the routes. ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 17, 2022

Ontario Provincial Police say there have been "numerous" reports of collisions and vehicles getting stuck on the roadway this morning due to the snow.

"The 401 is basically stopped right now," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Monday morning.

"Anyone who thought they were going somewhere this morning are likely going to be late, never make it and they are probably regretting venturing out in the first place."

A pileup involving a tractor-trailer on the Gardiner Expressway near Park Lawn Road blocked all eastbound lanes earlier this morning before the highway was completely shut down.

"It has been an intense morning," CP24 meteorlogist Bill Coulter said on Monday.

"We knew we'd get a period where we'd get about five to eight centimetres per hour, maybe for a couple of hours. It turned out to maybe be closer to 10 centimetres per hour. That's like a snow event in an hour, followed by another snow event in an hour."

Many schools switch back to remote learning

The significant snowfall has also prompted schools across the Greater Toronto Area to delay the start of in-person learning. Students in Ontario were supposed to return to the classroom today for the first time in a month but many school boards, including the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board, closed schools this morning due to the inclement weather. Students who attend schools at the TDSB and TCDSB will revert back to remote learning today.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird acknowledged that the decision to offer remote learning today was "short notice" for many teachers and staff, who he said have been asked to try their best to offer live virtual classes or at the very least, asynchronous learning.

"Knowing that there will be an increased number of student absences in the weeks ahead due to Omicron... We decided that we wanted to maximize learning to the greatest extent possible," Bird told CP24 on Monday morning.

"We thought it was best to get as many learning days in as possible knowing what's to come."

Some post-secondary institutions, including Ryerson, the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus, and Sheridan College, have cancelled all in-person classes today.

The hazardous conditions on the roads are creating many problems for GTA transit agencies today, including GO Transit.

Delays, service suspensions on GO Transit, TTC

In a social media post, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said Monday that due to the "dangerous blizzard conditions," multiple GO bus routes have been temporarily suspended or adjusted this morning.

"Please follow @GotransitBus for the latest update for your bus if it is essential you travel this morning. If not, please stay home," she tweeted.

TTC service has also been significantly impacted by the conditions, including on the city's busiest surface route. The 504 King streetcar is not running from Bathurst to Dufferin streets but shuttle buses are operating.

"We are all dealing with this in real time. Safety is always our top concern at the TTC," spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24.

"The best thing that I can advise people is to leave some extra time, pack some patience, and stay home if you can. We will get you where you need to go safely but it is going to take longer today."

While plows and salt trucks have been out trying to clear roads since early Monday morning, the city is urging residents to stay home.

Three rounds of plowing on the expressways and two rounds on arterials and major roads completed. Hills on TTC routes also a priority. Will continue making rounds throughout the day. Streetcar routes, bike lanes, sidewalks, bus stops, crosswalks being cleared, as well. Stay safe. — Brad Ross (@bradrossTO) January 17, 2022

"Road users who need to be making essential trips should expect delays, slippery conditions and poor visibility because of the blowing wind," a statement from the city read.

"If driving, slow down, leave more space between you and vehicles in front and use gentle braking, steering and acceleration.

The weather conditions have also prompted a number of other closures and cancellations around the GTA, including in the regions of Peel and York, where COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for today have been cancelled.

Waste pickup has also be cancelled today in various parts of the GTA and Toronto Public Library branches are now closed.

The heavy snowfall is expected to end this afternoon but blowing snow could continue to cause poor visibility on the roads into the evening.

Tonight the snow is expected to be replaced by frigid temperatures, including wind child values hovering around -20.

An extreme cold weather alert has been activated by Toronto’s medical officer of health today and warming centres, which were already open as a result of a previous alert, will remain open until further notice.