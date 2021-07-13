Major infrastructure work is getting underway this week on one of the busiest stretches of shops, bars and restaurants in the city and the work is expected to continue until the end of the year.

The project will see city crews carrying out streetcar track replacement, Watermain replacement and streetscape improvements on Queen Street West from Bay Street in the east over to Fennings Avenue, near Ossington Avenue in the west.

The city said Tuesday that it is trying to minimize the impact on residents and businesses by carrying out the work in eight phases of rolling 300-metre work zones.

Each phase will last up to a month, during which city crews will be working "around the clock" in order to move construction along quickly, the city said.

Work will start at Bay Street and move west towards Spadina Avenue from July to August. Then from August to December, work will start at Fennings Street and move east towards Spadina Avenue.

Streetcar service will be diverting around construction and no cars will be allowed in the construction zones.

While sidewalk cafés will not be allowed to operate during construction, sidewalks and businesses will remain open

In a statement, Mayor John Tory called the work “an important investment in local infrastructure that will reduce disruptions in the long-run and ensure our critical infrastructure remains in a state of good repair now and in the future.”

“I want to thank everyone for their patience and encourage residents to continue to shop local during the construction,” Tory said.

A partnership between the city and local Business Improvement Areas will continue to encourage people to shop locally during the construction, the city said.