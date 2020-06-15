A male victim is being airlifted to hospital after being shot at a residence in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police were called to a home on Malaga Road, near Oxford Street, at around 4:15 p.m.

According to police, a male victim inside a residence was shot through a doorway.

He sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital, police said.

Police said a suspect fled the scene. No description of the suspect is available so far.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.