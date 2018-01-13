Male arrested at scene after Mississauga homicide
A home on Marmac Crescent in Mississauga where a fatal stabbing reportedly occurred is shown on Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 6:14AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 13, 2018 7:41AM EST
A male was arrested at the scene following a homicide at a Mississauga home early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the address on Marmac Crescent near Ridegway Drive and The Collegeway at around 1 a.m. for a stabbing call.
One person was then subsequently pronounced dead.
Police say that homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Forensics officers are currently searching the home for evidence.
The circumstances of what happened are not immediately clear.