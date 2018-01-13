

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male was arrested at the scene following a homicide at a Mississauga home early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the address on Marmac Crescent near Ridegway Drive and The Collegeway at around 1 a.m. for a stabbing call.

One person was then subsequently pronounced dead.

Police say that homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Forensics officers are currently searching the home for evidence.

The circumstances of what happened are not immediately clear.