A young man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Scarborough’s West Hill area.

It happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road.

Police said the victim was located with a stab wound to the abdominal area. He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The stabbing occurred just down the street from where a gang prevention town hall was being held at a community centre in the wake of a teenager’s shooting death on Monday.

There is no indication so far as to whether the stabbing had anything to do with the nearby meeting.

The suspect fled the area on foot, Toronto police said. He is described as a white male, standing five-foot-six, with short black hair, wearing black clothing.

Officers are currently scouring the area to try and find him.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.