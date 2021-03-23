Male critical after collision involving motorcyclist in Mississauga
Police respond to a collision at Queensway East and Tedlo Street in Mississauga Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (CP24/Mike Nguyen)
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 11:19PM EDT
A male has been transported to hospital in critical condition following a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Mississauga.
The collision happened at Queensway East and Tedlo Street at around 9:15 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.
The male was transported to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as they investigate the collision.