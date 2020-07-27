

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has been rushed to a trauma centre after he was shot in his driveway in Pickering.

It happened at an address on Woodview Drive, in the area of Twyn Rivers Drive and Alton Road, at around 5 p.m.

Durham police said the victim was shot by a male in a white car. Police said the shooting was “not a random attack.”

The victim was found with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police are currently investigating at the scene.