Male critical after police-involved shooting in Brampton
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Published Monday, April 6, 2020 6:10PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 6, 2020 7:18PM EDT
A male victim has sustained life-threatening injuries following a police-involved shooting in Brampton.
It happened on Sawston Circle Monday evening, in the area of Edenbrook Hill Drive and Bovaird Drive.
Peel Regional Police said they responded to a call about shots fired at around 5:20 p.m.
Police at the scene told CP24 that there was some sort of interaction between police and a man.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they found a male victim with life-threatening injuries at the scene.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to probe the incident. The SIU are called in whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
Peel police said that the investigation remains active and that there is a heavy police presence at the scene.
People are being advised to avoid the area.