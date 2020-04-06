A male victim has sustained life-threatening injuries following a police-involved shooting in Brampton.

It happened on Sawston Circle Monday evening, in the area of Edenbrook Hill Drive and Bovaird Drive.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to a call about shots fired at around 5:20 p.m.

Police at the scene told CP24 that there was some sort of interaction between police and a man.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they found a male victim with life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to probe the incident. The SIU are called in whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Peel police said that the investigation remains active and that there is a heavy police presence at the scene.

People are being advised to avoid the area.